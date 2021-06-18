Jordan Brand Previews Fall 2021 Air Jordan Retro Releases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand revealed its latest Air Jordan retro collection this week, showcasing what styles that fans of Michael Jordan’s signature line can pick up over the upcoming months.

The sportswear brand will once again deliver a stacked Air Jordan lineup for both male and female sneaker fans and the bulk of the drops are centered around four new iterations of the popular Jordan 1 High. The styles include a multi-colored pair, a yellow and black makeup dubbed “Pollen,” a vibrant “Electro Orange” iteration, and a mint green style dropping exclusively in women’s sizing.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Pollen.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Electro Orange.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Additional offerings include the fan-favorite Air Jordan 3 in a new blue-based colorway, a boldly-colored Air Jordan 5, an Air Jordan 6 inspired by the classic Jordan 7 “Bordeaux” makeup, the original Jordan 11 Low IE from 1995, two new Air Jordan 12s, and lastly, a new Air Jordan 13.

In addition to the aforementioned Jordan 1, the collection features plenty of new women’s exclusive styles including in the form of an Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, and Air Jordan 14 Low.

Jordan Brand’s latest Air Jordan retro collection for fall ’21 will be released at Jordan.com and via the SNKRS app in the coming months. While a first look at the collection was shared, specific release dates for the styles were not.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 5 Retro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 6 Retro “Bordeaux.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low IE. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 12 Retro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 12 Retro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 13 Retro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 4 Retro Women’s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 6 Retro Women’s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike