The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 6 ‘Gold Hoops’ Is Releasing in July

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand is giving one of Michael Jordan’s signature shoes a new look in July.

The athletic brand confirmed on the Nike SNKRS app that it will deliver the Air Jordan 6 “Gold Hoops” exclusively in women’s sizing next month.

The shoe’s premium tumbled leather upper wears an all-white color scheme and is contrasted by regal gold accents decorating the Jumpman branding embroidered on the heel. Adding to the look light pink hits featured on the tongue and midsole while the look is completed with a milky-white translucent rubber outsole. According to the shoe’s product description, the latest iteration takes inspiration from gold earrings as seen with the interconnected gold hoop details that are attached to the shoe’s tongue.

The Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops” will be released via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers on July 1. The shoe will come with a $190 price tag.

In addition to the aforementioned Jordan 6 “Gold Hoops,” female sneaker fans will have plenty of more Air Jordan styles to look forward to in the coming months, which were previewed this week as part of the brand’s fall ’21 Air Jordan retro collection.

Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops”

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike