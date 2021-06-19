×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 6 ‘Gold Hoops’ Is Releasing in July

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Air Jordan 6 Women's 'Gold Hoops'
The Air Jordan 6 Women's "Gold Hoops."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand is giving one of Michael Jordan’s signature shoes a new look in July.

The athletic brand confirmed on the Nike SNKRS app that it will deliver the Air Jordan 6 “Gold Hoops” exclusively in women’s sizing next month.

The shoe’s premium tumbled leather upper wears an all-white color scheme and is contrasted by regal gold accents decorating the Jumpman branding embroidered on the heel. Adding to the look light pink hits featured on the tongue and midsole while the look is completed with a milky-white translucent rubber outsole. According to the shoe’s product description, the latest iteration takes inspiration from gold earrings as seen with the interconnected gold hoop details that are attached to the shoe’s tongue.

The Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops” will be released via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers on July 1. The shoe will come with a $190 price tag.

In addition to the aforementioned Jordan 6 “Gold Hoops,” female sneaker fans will have plenty of more Air Jordan styles to look forward to in the coming months, which were previewed this week as part of the brand’s fall ’21 Air Jordan retro collection.

Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops”

Air Jordan 6 Women's 'Gold Hoops'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Buy: Air Jordan 6 Women's 'Gold Hoops' $190
Buy it
Air Jordan 6 Women's 'Gold Hoops'
The medial side of the Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 6 Women's 'Gold Hoops'
A top-down view of the Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 6 Women's 'Gold Hoops'
The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 6 Women's 'Gold Hoops'
The outsole of the Air Jordan 6 Women’s “Gold Hoops.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
John Legend wearing Sperry boat shoes Sponsored By Sperry

It’s Boat Shoe Summer – Just ask John Legend

Celebrate Father's Day with the shoe of the summer: Sperry boat shoes, curated by John Legend.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad