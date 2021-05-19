The Air Jordan 5 ‘Toro Bravo’ Sold Out Over a Month Ago — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand reissued the fan-favorite Air Jordan 5 “Toro Bravo” last month, a popular style from Michael Jordan’s signature line that debuted in May 2009. With all the hype surrounding the release, the shoe sold out quickly.

But not all hope is lost, as you can still get a pair on the secondary market — at prices that aren’t much higher than retail.

On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price at time of publication for the “Toro Bravo” Air Jordan 5 is $227 for a men’s size 9.5 that escalates to $396 for a men’s size 16. The current high bid for a pair is $290 for a men’s size 13.5.

And on Stadium Goods, the same sneaker is reselling for as low as $279 for men’s sizes 9 and 9.5 and as high as $410 for the last remaining pair of the men’s size 17.

Jordan Brand initially released the Air Jordan 5 “Toro Bravo” in May 2009 and it came bundled with a predominantly black colorway of the shoe as well. This pair comes in an all-red suede upper combined with black accents along with a translucent outsole. This year’s version of the shoe was also available in grade school, kids and toddler sizing.

