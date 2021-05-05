Jordan Brand Channels Its Charitable Wings Program for Its Latest Air Jordan 5 Release

Jordan Brand is using its next Air Jordan 5 release to commemorate the two most recent graduating classes.

The sportswear brand revealed on the Nike SNKRS app that arriving before the end of next week is the Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature basketball shoe inspired by its charitable Jordan Brand Wings Scholars program while honoring the class of 2020 and 2021. The program was established by the brand in 2017 and has annually offered access to education and mentorship opportunities to deserving kids, which include providing full-ride scholarships to high-achieving students around the globe.

The Jordan 5 Low “Wings” features a stealthy black color scheme covering the entirety of the nylon upper. Elevating the look of the shoe are gold accents appearing on the tongue’s Jumpman branding as well as the number 20 and 21 embroidered on the heel counter to represent the aforementioned graduating classes. Furthering the graduation theme are the aglets of the shoelaces mimic a graduation cap tassel along with graphics stamped on the footbed to resemble the seal of a diploma. Completing the look is a black and gold midsole and a translucent outsole with wings-inspired detailing.

The Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings” will be released on May 14 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for a retail price of $190.

Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings”

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The tassel-inspired shoelaces of the Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel counter of the Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

