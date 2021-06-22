The Air Jordan 4 ‘Tech White’ Is Releasing in Full-Family Sizing in July

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand will usher in a new Air Jordan 4 colorway in July.

The athletic brand revealed through the Nike SNKRS app that it will drop the Air Jordan 4 “Tech White” in full-family sizing next month.

A clean white hue dominates a majority of the premium leather upper while the brand’s signature cement print appears on the shoe’s eye stay and the midsole. Additionally, bold red accents cover the tongue’s Jumpman logo and on the shoe’s footbed. Rounding out the design is a predominantly white outsole.

The Air Jordan 4 “Tech White” will be released on July 3 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The adult sizes will come with a $190 price tag. In addition, the style will also be available in big kids’ ($140), little kids’ ($80) and toddler ($60) sizing on launch day.

Air Jordan 4 ‘Tech White’

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 “Tech White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 4 “Tech White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 “University Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until next week to pick up the latest Air Jordan 4 colorway, the “University Blue” makeup of the shoe that dropped in April is available on the resale market now.

On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 4 “University Blue” is available at the time of publication for $324 for a men’s size 8 and as high as $420 for a men’s size 18.

And on Stadium Goods, the exact shoe is reselling for as low as $400 for a men’s size 9 and 9.5 and upwards of $520 for a men’s size 14 and 18.