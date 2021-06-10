The Air Jordan 4 Golf ‘Seersucker’ Has Sold Out — but You Can Still Get a Pair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand released the highly-anticipated Air Jordan 4 Golf “Seersucker” last month, a new colorway that’s inspired by one of Michael Jordan’s iconic suits. Soon after the golf shoe launched, pairs sold out. However, you can still buy a pair on the resale market — and prices for certain sizes aren’t much higher than their intended $220 retail price tag.

On the “stock market of things” StockX, for instance, the Jordan 4 Golf “Seersucker” is reselling at the time of publication for an average price of $328 with the lowest ask of $259 for a men’s size 7.5. On the opposite end of the price spectrum, the style is reselling for as high as $1,200 for a men’s size 13.5.

Air Jordan 4 Golf ‘Seersucker’

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 Golf “Seersucker.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Jordan Brand revealed last month that it plans to celebrate the Jordan 4 in 2021 by releasing new colorways for the shoe’s golf variation. The iterations in the lineup include “Green Metallic,” “Teal Purple,” and the aforementioned “Seersucker,” which will be worn by Jordan Brand’s golf athletes at various tournaments throughout. this year.

The Jordan 4 Golf “Seersucker” style wears a pink striped nylon upper that’s paired with orange hits on the tongue and heel tab’s Jumpman branding. Additional detail includes a sail midsole while the outsole has been upgraded from its basketball counterpart with spikes to handle the golf course.