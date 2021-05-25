WNBA Star Satou Sabally Offers a Potential First Look at the Air Jordan 36

Jordan Brand could soon be ready to introduce the latest sneaker from NBA icon Michael Jordan’s signature line.

A first look at what’s believed to be the Air Jordan 36 was previewed on social media by Dallas Wings star forward and Jordan Brand athlete Satou Sabally. Because this is just a teaser, details behind the design of the silhouette are currently unknown. However, what is available is that one colorway will come in a predominantly purple color scheme that’s contrasted by black and orange accents throughout.

Also hinting that this unreleased shoe is the Air Jordan 36 are the design elements pulled from the classic Air Jordan 6 and similarities to the previous Air Jordan 35, including what appears to be the responsive Eclipse Plate in the midsole for responsiveness.

At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed if the shoe Sabally shared on social media is indeed the Air Jordan 36.

Prior to the Air Jordan 36 release, sneaker fans can still buy a pair of the Air Jordan 35. Best of all, some of the colorways are available for a discounted price. For instance, the Air Jordan 35 “Fire Red” sports a black-based upper that’s paired with metallic silver accents on the sides and tongue, while red hits cover the shoelaces and outsole. The pair at time of press is available in sizes ranging from men’s 8 to 10.5 on Nike’s website for $162.97.

Air Jordan 35 “Fire Red”