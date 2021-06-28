Jordan Brand Is Releasing the Air Jordan 3 ‘Racer Blue’ in Full-Family Sizing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand is giving the popular Air Jordan 3 a new look.

The athletic brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that it will deliver the latest Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue” style next week. According to the shoe’s product description, this iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker is designed to further the legacy of the silhouette by combining classic elements with fresh colors and features.

The shoe features a clean white tumbled leather upper that’s paired with the model’s traditional elephant overlay panels but the material has been elevated with reflective 3M hits for this colorway. The racer blue hue makes its way onto the model’s perforated ankle collar, the Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel counter, as well as a majority of the midsole. Completing the look is a multicolored gray and blue rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue” will be released on July 10 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The men’s version of the shoe will come with a $190 price tag. The style will also be available in big kids’ ($140), little kids’ ($80), and toddler sizing on launch day.

Air Jordan 3 ‘Racer Blue’

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike