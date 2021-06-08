The Classic Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoffs’ Is Reportedly Returning in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

An iconic Air Jordan 12 style appears to be making a comeback in 2022.

Sneaker social media accounts @Sneakerfiles and @zSneakerheadz shared on Instagram that the original Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” is returning to stores next spring in celebration of the style’s 25th anniversary. This colorway of the Michael Jordan signature model debuted in 1997 when he wore it at the NBA All-Star Game where he put up the first triple-double in its history, however it got its name when the legendary athlete laced up a pair during the postseason.

The Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” sports a two-toned color scheme featuring a premium leather upper that’s contrasted with a white leather mudguard and rubber outsole. Additional details include a red Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel tab, while metallic silver eye stays appear by the collar.

Although the aforementioned leaker accounts revealed the early info on Instagram, the release has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until next year to purchase a pair, select sizes for the 2012 version of the shoe are now available on the secondary market.

On StockX, the shoe at the time of publication is reselling for an average price of $401, with the lowest asking price of $370 for a men’s size 11.5 and the highest bid of $400 for a men’s size 9.5.

And on Stadium Goods, the lowest ask for a pair is $550 for a men’s size 9 and upwards of $775 for a men’s size 10.