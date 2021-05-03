Jordan Brand Gives Its Classic ‘Shadow’ Colorway an Update on the Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hot on the heels of the Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint” release, Jordan Brand has updated another beloved Air Jordan style.

The athletic brand dropped the “Shadow” colorway of Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball shoe in 1985 as part of its original lineup. This month, the brand will launch the Air Jordan 1 High “Shadow 2.0” after the colorway was unveiled as part of its Air Jordan summer ’21 collection.

The look of the latest shoe flips the color scheme of the aforementioned “Shadow” makeup featuring a black-based leather upper and it contrasted by gray overlays panels including on the sides’ Swoosh branding. Similar to other iterations of the Jordan 1, the “Wings” logo is stamped on the ankle collar while “Nike Air” branding appears on the tongue tag. Completing the look is a white midsole and a black outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Shadow 2.0” will be released via the SNKRS app on May 15 at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The adult sizing of the shoe will retail for $190. In addition, the style is also releasing in big kids’ sizing for $130.

In related Jordan Brand news, the brand recently revealed NBA star Zion Williamson’s first signature basketball sneaker, the Zion 1.

Air Jordan 1 High “Shadow 2.0”

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Shadow 2.0.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “Shadow 2.0.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 High “Shadow 2.0.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 1 High “Shadow 2.0.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike