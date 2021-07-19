Adidas’ New ZX 10/8 Sneaker Is As Sweet as Candy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas Originals’ latest sneaker release is one that combines two silhouettes from its popular ZX running line.

The sportswear giant confirmed via its release calendar that the Adidas ZX 10/8 Candyverse will hit shelves before the week’s end. According to the Three Stripes, the look of the shoe utilizes “candy-inspired details and colors” to add flavor and style.

Adidas’ latest ZX 10/8 silhouette features an upper of the popular ZX 10000 model and it’s constructed of mesh and synthetic suede overlays, which don a multi-colored look inspired by the various flavors of candy. In addition to the ZX 10000’s upper, the design of the tooling is directly pulled from the ZX 8000 featuring the signature Torsion system at the midfoot and full-length Boost cushioning while a black rubber outsole completes the look.

The Adidas ZX 10/8 Candyverse will be released on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET via the Adidas Confirmed app and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.

The Adidas ZX 10/8 isn’t the only ZX style that the brand releases as of late. This year, the Three Stripes revisited its A-ZX series from 2008, which is a 26-sneaker release celebrating the legacy of the running franchise. Each pair represents a letter in the alphabet including the “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger” collab for the letter “K.”

Adidas ZX 10/8 Candyverse

The lateral side of the Adidas ZX 10/7 Candyverse. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas