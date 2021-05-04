Adidas Launches Yoda-Inspired Stan Smith to Celebrate May the 4th

You can now feel the force thanks to Adidas.

In honor of May the 4th, Adidas unveiled a Stan Smith silhouette inspired by Yoda from “Star Wars.”

To bring the theme to life, Adidas reimagined the sneaker by applying a green Yoda graphic on the tongue. At the sides, the Jedi Master’s famous quotes “There Is No Try” and “Do Or Do Not” are engraved in gold on the crisp white uppers. “Star Wars” fans will also rejoice as an embossed graphic of Yoda is placed on the heel tabs. As part of the brand’s sustainable Stan Smith, Forever Collection, the shoe is finalized with a recycled rubber outsole and white laces.

The sneaker retails for $120 and is also available in select stores worldwide.

A side view of the Adidas Originals Stan Smith Star Wars Shoes CREDIT: adidas

CREDIT: adidas

The Yoda sneaker is a continuation of Adidas’ commitment to creating a greener future. In December, the brand announced its plans to make 17 million pairs of shoes with recycled plastic waste in 2021. And in April, Adidas introduced a Stan Smith silhouette made with the underground root of mushrooms — also known as Mylo.

Adidas explained that Mylo is made with renewable mycelium, which takes less than two weeks to grow and uses a vertical agriculture technique that allows it to be grown in a lab environment that increases the yield per square foot. The brand described Mylo as soft, supple and strong, and stated it can take on any color, finish or emboss.

CREDIT: adidas

In addition to the Yoda-themed style, the Stan Smith, Forever collection also includes kicks inspired by Disney, Pixar and Marvel. Styles take inspiration from beloved characters like the Hulk, Tinker Bell, Kermit the Frog and Mike Wazowski from “Monster’s Inc.”

They’re displayed throughout the collection via graphic outsoles, embossed details, bold graphics, playful prints and lace options.