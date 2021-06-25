The Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Dark Slate’ Is Releasing in Full-Family Sizing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A new Adidas Yeezy 450 colorway is dropping soon.

The German sportswear giant will deliver the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Dark Slate” this weekend and as the name suggests, it sports a stealthy makeup. The shoe features a black sock-like knit textile upper that’s paired with matching shoelaces. Adding to the avant-garde design is a molded tooling, which reaches up the aforementioned knit upper.

The Adidas Yeezy 450 “Dark Slate” arrives via the Confirmed app tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The men’s version of the shoe retails for $200. In addition, the shoe will be available in kids ($140) and infants ($120) sizing on launch day.

The Yeezy 450 debuted in March in the “Cloud White” iteration and like most Yeezy shoes, it sold out within minutes so it’s likely that this forthcoming “Dark Slate” makeup will also sell out quickly.

According to fashion shopping platform Lyst, the Adidas Yeezy 450 silhouette was the top-selling sneaker for men so far this year. The Yeezy shoe beat out other notable silhouettes for the top spot like the Nike Dunk Low and Salomon XT-Wings 2 Advanced, which secured the fourth and eighth spot, respectively. In March, searches for Adidas Yeezy shoes jumped 121% following the debut of the Yeezy 450 with pairs on the resale market for double the intended retail price.

Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Dark Slate’

The men’s version of the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Dark Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The kids’ version of the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Dark Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas