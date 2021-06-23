Adidas Released Two Special Medal-Inspired Ultraboosts Just in Time For the Olympics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas just released new sneakers that are perfect for any fan cheering on their country’s athletes in this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

The German sportswear giant just launched two new Ultraboost 4.0 DNA colorways that appear to take inspiration from the event’s coveted silver and gold medals.

According to the shoe’s product descriptions, the “Ultraboost DNA carries the genetic information of one of our most popular performance runners, but it’s built for everyday.” The popular running silhouette dons contrasting black and white-based color schemes predominantly on the shoes’ Primeblue uppers, which is a high-performance recycled material made in part with plastic intercepted by Parley for the Oceans. The standout design for both styles are the metallic heel counters with the first shoe wearing a silver hue and the latter covered in a regal gold color scheme. Rounding out the looks is the full-length Boost midsole in white and a black Continental outsole. While the shoes appear to be inspired by Olympic medals, the inspiration has not been confirmed by the brand.

The two Olympics-inspired Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA shoes are available now at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. Each pair comes with a $180 price tag.

The upcoming Olympic Games was initially scheduled to be held last summer but the plans were derailed due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. In April, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government reached an agreement to go forward with the event, which is set to commence on July 23 and end on Aug. 8.

Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA “Silver Medal”

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 DNA “Silver Medal.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA “Gold Medal”