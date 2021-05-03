Adidas Celebrates Its Legendary ZX Line of Running Shoes With a New Ultraboost Collection

Adidas is celebrating its legendary ZX franchise with the next wave of Ultraboost styles.

The Adidas Ultraboost “ZX” collection is the latest set of the popular running shoe to release and it will arrive this Friday. The pack consists of three colorways including “Cream White,” “Light Aqua” and “Bahia Mint,” inspired by the original iterations of the ZX 6000, ZX 8000, and ZX 9000, respectively.

According to the shoe’s product description, the German sportswear giant opted to utilize the 1.0 DNA variation of the Ultraboost for this set for everyday wear instead of the new Ultraboost 6.0 made with Primeblue, which is constructed with Parley Ocean Plastic. The uppers are constructed with the breathable Primeknit material paired with premium suede overlay panels, plastic heel counters for support and a decorative lacing cage on the sides pulled from the aforementioned ZX styles. Rounding out the look of the shoes is Boost-cushioned midsoles and a Continental rubber outsole for durability.

The brand introduced the ZX series in 1984, which is a line of running sneakers with each model designed for various running needs and wearer capabilities. Designers Jacques Chassaing and Markus Thaler led the charge in its creation, and structured the shoes by numbers and colors for pronation and supination.

The Adidas Ultraboost “ZX” collection will be released at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers this Friday. The shoes will retail for $180 each.

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA “Light Aqua”

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA “Light Aqua.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA “Bahia Mint”

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA “Bahia Mint.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA “Cream White”

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA “Cream White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.