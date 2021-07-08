A New Iteration of Tyshawn Jones’ Adidas Skate Shoe Is Releasing This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas Skateboarding team rider Tyshawn Jones’ latest skate shoe is receiving a new look this week.

Arriving this weekend is a black-based iteration of the Adidas Tyshawn Low, which is Jones’ second signature silhouette designed by skateboarding and is inspired by New York City.

Building off of his debut signature model from 2019, the Tyshawn Low features a premium leather construction on the upper and is elevated with soft suede overlay panels on the toe box and heel counter. Contrasting accents appear in the form of white Three Stripes branding on the sides along with gold hits on the tongue’s Trefoil logo, Tyshawn’s name on the lateral portion, and heel tab.

To make this silhouette ideal for skateboarding, it features an EVA midsole for additional support, high-impact absorption and durability. As part of the brand’s ongoing initiative to end plastic waste, the Tyshawn Low makes use of a sustainable moisture-wicking sock liner that’s made from recycled materials but still offers breathability and anti-microbial properties.

The Adidas Tyshawn Low in the core black colorway will be released this Saturday at Adidas.com at 3 a.m. ET and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with an $85 price tag.

Adidas Tyshawn Low ‘Core Black’

The lateral side of the Adidas Tyshawn Low in “Core Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Adidas Tyshawn Low in “Core Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Tyshawn Low in “Core Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas