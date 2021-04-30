Adidas and Disney to Release an Eco-Friendly ‘The Little Mermaid’ Footwear Collection

Disney and Adidas are dropping a new sneaker “The Little Mermaid” collection together, and similar to their most recent set of collaborative Stan Smith styles, the latest pairs are made with sustainable materials.

This time, the sportswear giant has partnered with the animation studio to reimagine a few of its classic silhouettes with designs inspired by the hit animated film “The Little Mermaid.” The shoes featured in the collab include the Superstar, Stan Smith, Gazelle, Ozweego and NMD_R1 that are each inspired by the movie characters Ariel, King Triton, Flotsam and Jetsam, Max and Ursula.

Last year, Adidas revealed its plans to reduce its carbon footprint by using sustainable materials in more than 60% of its products this year and this sneaker collection is no exception. The upper of each pair features sustainable off-white dye reducing the use of water, energy and chemical use while each of the characters is stamped behind the tongue tag. Adding to the look of each shoe are scales and bubbles debossed on the overlay panels.

Adidas’ latest footwear collection inspired by Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” will be released on May 3 exclusively at Adidas.com at 3 a.m. ET and Adidas stores. The pack retails for $85 to $140. Shop the looks below.

“The Little Mermaid” x Adidas Superstar “Ariel”

The lateral side of The Little Mermaid x Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“The Little Mermaid” x Adidas Stan Smith “King Triton”

The lateral side of The Little Mermaid x Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“The Little Mermaid” x Adidas Gazelle “Max”

The lateral side of The Little Mermaid x Adidas Gazelle. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“The Little Mermaid” x Adidas Ozweego “Ursula”

The lateral side of The Little Mermaid x Adidas Ozweego. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“The Little Mermaid” x Adidas NMD_R1 “Flotsam and Jetsam”

The lateral side of The Little Mermaid x Adidas NMD_R1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.