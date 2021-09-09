adidas Is Having a Rare Sale on Stan Smith and Superstar Shoes Right Now

If you’re in the market for some fresh white sneakers, adidas is here to answer the call with its special sale.

Now until Sept. 13, the popular sportswear brand is offering up to 40% off various models of the iconic Stan Smith and Superstar shoes. Select adult pairs have ben marked down to $60, youth styles $40 and certain kids’ and infants’ styles to just $30.

It’s the perfect time to stock up for yourself or any friend or family member. And you don’t even need a code to enjoy the savings; just keep your eyes on the prize and add your favorites to your cart quickly.

Originally released in the ’60s, the Stan Smith silhouette earned its current moniker in the ’70s — renamed after the number one tennis player in the world at the time. adidas continues to build upon the shoe’s legacy as a classic, comfortable style, maintaining its core DNA while updating it with sustainable materials and vibrant colorways.

Similarly, the Superstar was released in the late ’60s. It originally debuted as a basketball shoe but has become one of the most popular street style silhouettes over the past few decades.

Below, shop must-have Stan Smith and Superstar shoes to make the sale at adidas.com.

adidas x Her Studio Women’s London Superstar Shoes

Nothing says fall quite like plaid, and this style integrates the cozy pattern into the classic stripes on the upper and the shoe’s heel tab. This women’s-only style was a collaboration with Her Studio London and uses recycled materials to keep it environmentally-friendly.

adidas Women’s Superstar OT Tech Shoes

For a real ’90s throwback, this Superstar OT Tech style blends muted pastel hues. It still has classic features of the original like a rubber shell toe but also boasts some metallic gold detailing to help you feel a little extra luxe.

adidas Stan Smith Shoes

You’ll never be led astray with these green and white Stan Smiths. The outsole is made of 90% natural rubber and 10% recycled materials. This version also features subtle branded graphics, which add a cool edge to its crisp white upper.

adidas Men’s Stan Smith Shoes

This style features a clean white upper and light blue and clear pink heel. Uniquely, the shoe’s tongue includes a redesigned logo that includes the same color-shifting finish seen on the style’s heel.

adidas Kids’ Superstar Star Wars Shoes

Calling all “Star Wars” fans. This kids’ style features blue stripes on one shoe, red stripes on the other and a black heel tab to tie the look all together. In a pair, you’ll find graphics of Yoda doing a little meditating and Darth Vader trying painting as a new hobby.

adidas Kids’ Superstar Shoes

These fun Superstars include the classic white serrated adidas stripes on the upper next to a colorful iridescent heel tab. They’re the perfect option for anyone who wants a versatile shoe with a pop of flair.

adidas Kids’ Superstar 30 Primeblue Shoes

These Superstar 360 Primeblue shoes have a cozy mesh upper that features drawings of ocean creatures and nature scenes. It’s a slip-on style, so it’s easy to toss on your toddler’s feet right before heading out the door.

adidas Kids’ Superstar Shoes

When in doubt, add a bow. This shoe features a classic white upper with black stripes and adds on an adorable polka dot scarf at the laces for extra cuteness.