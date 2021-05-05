×
From Vivid Patterns to Cool Hues, adidas Has Unveiled New Colorways of the Stan Smith Primeblue

By Robyn Merrett
Stan Smith Primeblue Shoes, Cloud White, Vivid Green, Scarlet, New Colorways
Same shoe, new hue.

adidas has launched a plethora of new colorways of its iconic Stan Smith Primeblue shoe available now at adidas.com. The new styles range in junior, infant, children and adult sizing — with all pairs retailing for under $100.

In case you’re in need of a little history lesson, the Stan Smith shoe is named after the legendary tennis star. The silhouette first launched in 1965 and has maintained its status as a sneakerhead favorite since.

The new style is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material that is made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. The upper of the shoe is made of 50% textile and 75% of the textile is Primeblue yarn.

For the ladies, adidas has launched the Stan Smith Primeblue shoes in Cloud White/Dust Purple/Core Black. The style features lavender details at the tongue and an embroidered design at the back, which is meant to resemble ghost nets found in the ocean — a visual reminder of our impact on nature.

adidas Stan Smith Primeblue Shoes in Cloud White/ Dust Purple / Core Black, White Sneakers
adidas Stan Smith Primeblue Women's Shoes $90
Now offered in five colorways is the Stan Smith Primeblue for men. You can cop it in the Screaming Orange/Core Black/Cloud White style that’s perfect for adding an eye-catching twist to outfits, or go the more classic route with blanc pairs featuring pops of color on the heel and tongue or with an all-white version.

adidas-stan-smith-primeblue-mens
adidas Stan Smith Primeblue Men's Shoes $90
If you’re eying something classic for your young sneaker fan, adidas is offering the Stan Smith Primeblue Shoes in kids’ unisex sizing in a Chalk White/Green/Could White colorway. Coming with a $75 price tag, the shoe features synthetic canvas uppers that are equipped with a textured detail. The shoe is finalized with a green graphic at the tongue and a coordinating green heel tab. The sneaker is completed with a rubber outsole.

adidas, Stan Smith Primeblue Shoes, Chalk White, Green, New Colorways
adidas Stan Smith Primeblue Kids' Shoes $75
The footwear giant is offering the same Chalk White hue, but blended with Semi Night Flash and Cloud White. This style keeps the off-white shade, but replaces the green with a deep purple hue at the tongue and heel tab. The style retails for $75.

adidas Stan Smith Primeblue Shoes, Chalk White, Semi Night Flash, Cloud White, New Colorways
adidas Stan Smith Primeblue Kids' Shoes $75
Babies aren’t excluded. To keep your little ones fresh, adidas is offering the Stan Smith Primeblue shoes in a Cloud White/ Vivid Green/Scarlet shade. Made in collaboration with Hawaiian artist and surfer Aaron Kai, this style covers the white uppers with kid-friendly graphics (a signature style for Kai), including pencils, a red heart and stingrays. The graphics are made with recycled materials and are a tribute to Earth. The style is available in infant and youth sizing and features a highlighter yellow tongue and bold red heel tab.

Stan Smith Primeblue Shoes, Cloud White, Vivid Green, Scarlet, New Colorways
Stan Smith Primeblue Shoe Infants' Shoes $60
adidas Stan Smith Primeblue Shoes in Cloud White/Vivid Green/ Scarlet, New Colorways
adidas Stan Smith Primeblue Kids' Shoes $75
Also for infants is the silhouette in a Cloud White/Cloud White/Royal Blue colorway. This style keeps the uppers clean by only applying the blue shade to the tongue. At the heel tab, your little one will find an octopus.

Stan Smith Primeblue Shoes, Royal Blue, New Colorways, White Sneakers
Stan Smith Primeblue Infants' Shoes $60
