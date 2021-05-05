From Vivid Patterns to Cool Hues, adidas Has Unveiled New Colorways of the Stan Smith Primeblue

Same shoe, new hue.

adidas has launched a plethora of new colorways of its iconic Stan Smith Primeblue shoe available now at adidas.com. The new styles range in junior, infant, children and adult sizing — with all pairs retailing for under $100.

In case you’re in need of a little history lesson, the Stan Smith shoe is named after the legendary tennis star. The silhouette first launched in 1965 and has maintained its status as a sneakerhead favorite since.

The new style is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material that is made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. The upper of the shoe is made of 50% textile and 75% of the textile is Primeblue yarn.

For the ladies, adidas has launched the Stan Smith Primeblue shoes in Cloud White/Dust Purple/Core Black. The style features lavender details at the tongue and an embroidered design at the back, which is meant to resemble ghost nets found in the ocean — a visual reminder of our impact on nature.

Now offered in five colorways is the Stan Smith Primeblue for men. You can cop it in the Screaming Orange/Core Black/Cloud White style that’s perfect for adding an eye-catching twist to outfits, or go the more classic route with blanc pairs featuring pops of color on the heel and tongue or with an all-white version.

If you’re eying something classic for your young sneaker fan, adidas is offering the Stan Smith Primeblue Shoes in kids’ unisex sizing in a Chalk White/Green/Could White colorway. Coming with a $75 price tag, the shoe features synthetic canvas uppers that are equipped with a textured detail. The shoe is finalized with a green graphic at the tongue and a coordinating green heel tab. The sneaker is completed with a rubber outsole.

The footwear giant is offering the same Chalk White hue, but blended with Semi Night Flash and Cloud White. This style keeps the off-white shade, but replaces the green with a deep purple hue at the tongue and heel tab. The style retails for $75.

Babies aren’t excluded. To keep your little ones fresh, adidas is offering the Stan Smith Primeblue shoes in a Cloud White/ Vivid Green/Scarlet shade. Made in collaboration with Hawaiian artist and surfer Aaron Kai, this style covers the white uppers with kid-friendly graphics (a signature style for Kai), including pencils, a red heart and stingrays. The graphics are made with recycled materials and are a tribute to Earth. The style is available in infant and youth sizing and features a highlighter yellow tongue and bold red heel tab.

Also for infants is the silhouette in a Cloud White/Cloud White/Royal Blue colorway. This style keeps the uppers clean by only applying the blue shade to the tongue. At the heel tab, your little one will find an octopus.