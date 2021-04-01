adidas Gives the Stan Smith an Update Inspired by Disney, Pixar, ‘Star Wars’ and Marvel With a Sustainable Twist

The adidas Stan Smith range is getting another green makeover — with thanks to Kermit the Frog, the Hulk and the powerhouse brand’s continued eco-friendly initiatives.

The sportswear giant has teamed up with Disney to launch the next chapter of Stan Smith, Forever shoes — giving the silhouette an update inspired by your favorite characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel. Making the release all the more exciting, each pair features a Primegreen upper made of at least 50% recycled materials and sits atop a recycled rubber outsole.

Discover your own superhuman strength with the Hulk (try not to get too angry) on your feet or fly away like you’ve got pixie dust thanks to Tinker Bell from “Peter Pan.” Other notable icons featured on the shoe include: Rex from Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story,” Yoda from the “Star Wars” galaxy, Wall-E from Disney and Kermit the Frog of “The Muppets” and Mike Wazowski from Disney and Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

The beloved figures are displayed throughout the collection via graphic outsoles, embossed details, bold graphics, playful prints and lace options — all executed in a way that makes the footwear look like a piece of art.

adidas Stan Smith, Forever x Disney in Marvel’s the Hulk CREDIT: adidas

To buy: adidas Stan Smith Originals in Core Black / Pantone / Cloud White

To celebrate the collection, adidas has launched a campaign that features Kermit the Frog, skaters Na-Kel Smith and Nora Vasconcellos, digital architect Iddris Sandu and actress Yara Shahidi.

The new sneakers launch on April 1 at adidas.com/stansmith and adidas stores globally. The Stan Smith silhouette inspired by Yoda from “Star Wars” will launch at a later date.

adidas Stan Smith, Forever x Disney in Tinker Bell from “Peter Pan” CREDIT: adidas

To buy: adidas Stan Smith Originals Tinker Bell Shoes

adidas Stan Smith, Forever x Disney in Kermit the Frog of “The Muppets” CREDIT: adidas

To buy: adidas Stan Smith Originals in Cloud White / Pantone / Cloud White

Earlier this year, adidas announced the new era for the Stan Smith silhouette, which infuses the iconic court sneaker with sustainable materials with the hope of ending plastic waste. The brand is committed to using recycled polyester in its shoes and clothing by 2024.

Ahead of the Disney collection, adidas released re-imagined Stan Smith sneakers in eco-friendly materials. The silhouette features a propriety Primegreen upper, composed of 100% recycled polyester.

It’s available in seven colorways to choose from, including all-black and all-white iterations for fans of the monochromatic look. Versions stamped with the shoe’s moniker in gold lettering retail for $100, while styles without that extra touch go for $85. Select colorways, not including the gilded styles, are also available in children’s sizes.