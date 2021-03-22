adidas’ Stan Smith, Forever Collection Gives the Iconic Shoe a Sustainable Makeover

A growing number of brands are going green, and adidas, for instance, is committed to using recycled polyester in its shoes and clothing by 2024 to end the brand’s plastic waste. As part of these efforts, the brand has re-imagined its iconic Stan Smith sneaker in eco-friendly materials.

In the adidas Stan Smith, Forever collection, the latest iteration of the timeless tennis silhouette features a proprietary Primegreen upper, which is composed of 100% recycled polyester and free of virgin plastic. Underfoot, the shoe’s outsole is made from rubber waste.

The classic, storied shoe features its signature details, including three rows of barely-there perforations to represent the adidas heritage and a line drawing of Stan Smith’s face on the tongue. Inside, it’s soft and cushy for all-day comfort.

It’s available in seven colorways to choose from, including all-black and all-white iterations for fans of the monochromatic look. Versions stamped with the shoe’s moniker in gold lettering retail for $100, while styles without that extra touch go for $85. Select colorways, not including the gilded styles, are also available in children’s sizes.

What’s more, lovers of the best-selling silhouette can pick up Stan Smith accessories made with Primegreen, including tube socks and a tote. Designed to showcase the shoe’s legacy, both pairs of crew socks are embroidered with Stan Smith graphics and the Trefoil logo in signature green. One style even features an illustration of the shoe. They’re made of 46% recycled cotton, 26% recycled polyester and 25% recycled nylon.

Meanwhile, the adidas shopper bag also boasts a Primegreen construction and green Stan Smith elements. The carrier offers a sporty, minimalist look.

