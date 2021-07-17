Adidas Has a Skate Version of Its Iconic Forum Basketball Shoe Coming Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For the first time, Adidas has made a skate-ready version of its iconic Forum basketball sneaker.

Adidas Skateboarding revealed a new-look Forum 84 ADV, which was designed alongside sponsored skater Diego Nájera. The look, according to Adidas, is an homage to one of Nájera’s favorite footwear models and is inspired by his “unique lens on the City of Angels.”

The Adidas Skateboarding Forum 84 ADV by Diego Nájera on foot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

To make it skate-ready, Adidas equipped the Forum 84 ADV is constructed with premium grain leather uppers and suede eyestays, mesh-backed stripes and tumbled leather on the toe boxes, which were added to offer stability, breathability and durability. Custom detailing to the look from Nájera includes a removable velcro strap, ice blue accents and translucent paneling. Also, his handwritten script signature is on the outsole.

The Adidas Skateboarding Forum 84 ADV by Diego Nájera arrives July 24 on Adidas.com/skateboarding and at select skate retailers. The sneaker will retail for $110.

Adidas Skateboarding Forum 84 ADV. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

The Forum 84 ADV isn’t the only must-have sneaker from Adidas Skateboarding as of late. Last weekend, the brand released the core black iteration of team rider Tyshawn Jones’ latest skate shoe, the Adidas Tyshawn Low. Sizes are available now online and retail for $85.