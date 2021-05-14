adidas Is Bringing Back Its ‘Run for the Oceans’ Program So You Can Join the Fight to End Plastic Waste

adidas is asking shoppers to do their part in the fight to end plastic waste.

The sportswear giant is bringing back its Run for the Oceans Program, which aims to raise awareness about marine plastic pollution.

This year, fitness lovers can join the movement by signing up for the program on May 18 through the adidas Running app. Once enrolled, users can track every kilometer they run between May 28 and June 8.

Run for the Oceans first launched in 2017 when adidas partnered with Parley for the Oceans — an organization that calls attention to the fragility of oceans and the sea life that calls it home. Together, adidas and Parley have created a global movement that unites people through the simple act of lacing up sneakers and hitting the pavement. Since its debut, over 3 million people have joined the cause.

Most recently in 2019, adidas contributed $1 for every kilometer run between June 8 and 16. The event brought together over 2 million runners in 194 different countries, which allowed adidas to raise $1.5 million for the Parley Ocean Initiative.

The brand’s efforts to promote a greener future don’t end there. It has also released a plethora of sustainable sneakers that promote ocean conservation. Through its continued partnership with Parley, adidas has upgraded its Ultraboost shoes with the use of Primeblue — a high-performance material made with Parley Ocean Plastic constructed from plastic waste found on beaches and marine communities. Primeblue was launched by adidas in 2020 with the goal of reducing the company’s carbon footprint by 30% by 2030.

Below, shop some of the brand’s standout Primeblue shoes, now available in new colorways, and make sure to sign up for Run for the Oceans on https://www.adidas.com/us/runfortheoceans.

For little runners, adidas offers the Ultraboost 21 Primeblue shoes. The upper of the shoe is constructed with 50% textile, 92% of which is Primeblue yarn. The style comes in a Crew Blue/Cloud White/Crew Navy colorway and features the foot-hugging Primeknit material at the uppers, which provides extra support. The shoe is then finalized with responsive Ultraboost technology. In addition to unisex kids sizing, the style is also available for men.

CREDIT: adidas

CREDIT: adidas

Also for men and women, adidas has launched the Ultraboost 21 Primeblue shoes in a Non Dyed/Cloud White/Cream White colorway. This style features completely white uppers and a coordinating midsole that features a thick streak of purple that fades to black. Another highlight of the sneaker is the Linear Energy Push system that is integrated in the outsole, which allows for midfoot stability.

CREDIT: adidas

CREDIT: adidas

If you love the Ultraboost, adidas gave the shoe an update with the Ultraboost 21 x Parley shoes. They feature the Boost midsole, snug uppers and flexible sole with the addition of a Linear Energy Push System. The kicks are also sustainable as they are made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. The style comes in a Non Dyed/Non Dyed/Cloud White colorway and is available in men’s sizing.