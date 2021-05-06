Ahead of Pride Month, Adidas Will Release Its New ‘Love Unites’ Shoe Collection

Adidas is celebrating Pride Month a bit early this year with a special collection of sneakers dropping soon.

Similar to years past, the Three Stripes has given a few of its iconic silhouettes new looks for June’s Pride Month celebrations. This year’s lineup includes new colorways of the Forum Low, Nizza, Nizza Slip-On and Adilette 2.0 that make up the latest “Love Unites” collection.

According to the product descriptions of the shoes, this “Love Unites” capsule channels the power of love, truth and connection with messages of love that wearers can carry with them. In addition to the symbolic texts and graphics, each pair features rainbow accents inspired by the traditional colors of the Pride flag.

The Adidas “Love Unites” collection for Pride Month will hit stores on May 15 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The prices of the pack will range from $50 to $100.

In related Adidas news, the innovative 4DFWD running shoe, which features a new 4D lattice midsole designed by Carbon, is also releasing on May 15 at Adidas.com for $200. After the initial launch, the brand will release a special Tokyo collection sneaker on July 1 designed as the podium shoe for athletes in the Olympics this summer followed by a worldwide drop on Aug. 12.

Adidas Forum Low “Love Unites”

The lateral side of the Adidas Forum Low “Love Unites.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Nizza “Love Unites”

The lateral side of the Adidas Nizza “Love Unites.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Nizza Slip-On “Love Unites”

The lateral side of the Adidas Nizza Slip-On “Love Unites.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Adilette 2.0 “Love Unites”

The lateral side of the Adidas Adilette 2.0 “Love Unites.” CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

