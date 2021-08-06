Adidas Has Plenty of Ozelia Colorways Available Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas Originals just launched a new lifestyle shoe that references designs of the past.

Available now at Adidas.com is the Ozelia in bold styles in both men’s and women’s sizing. According to the German sportswear brand, the model borrows design elements from Adidas sneakers in the experimental ’90s era but is upgraded with modern-day cushioning for all-day comfort.

The shoe is constructed with recycled content as part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to end plastic waste as 20% of materials used to create the upper features a minimum of 50% recycled content. The sneaker is executed with a textile upper combined with wavy-like textile overlay panels and Three Stripes branding on the sides. Completing the look is an Adiprene-cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole.

“Bold, chunky and unafraid to make a scene. They may be built on archive design, but they’re destined for the future. Step into the cloud-like comfort of Adiprene cushioning and stride towards it,” the Three Stripes wrote for the silhouette’s product description.

Fans of the Adidas Ozelia can shop the latest looks now at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers including a gradient orange to red makeup and blue and green iteration for men and a silver colorway for women. Each style comes with a $100 price tag.

The lateral side of the Adidas Ozelia. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

