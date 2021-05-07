adidas Gives the NMD R1, ZX 2K Boost and Superstar a Spring Upgrade in New Tie-Dye Colorways

Looking for some vibrant new sneakers to add to your spring rotation? adidas has you covered.

The sportswear giant has given some of its most beloved sneakers — the NMD R1, ZX 2K Boost and Superstar — a lively upgrade with new colorways that will have you prepared to enjoy the warmer months in style. Making the news all the more exciting, adidas has launched the new colorways in both adult and children’s sizes so you can match with your mini me.

The first NMD R1 sneaker comes in a Cloud White/Wild Teal/Acid Mint shade and is available in men’s and women’s sizing. This colorway wraps the silhouette’s soft knit uppers in a fun tie dye pattern that includes shades of pink, yellow, blue and orange. The shoe is finalized with a teal-colored heel tab and midsole plugs and a white rubber outsole.

Although released not that long ago in 2015, the NMD R1 shoe makes a great addition to any footwear collection as it’s one of adidas’ most classic styles. It takes inspiration from ’80s racing shoes and offers comfort for all-day wear. Additionally, the shoe is made with Primegreen — a recycled material.

For the little ones, adidas took the tie dye pattern and applied it to the midsole and tongue of the NMD R1 shoes. This colorway is called Cloud White/Hazy Orange/Hi-Res Yellow and features orange hues on the midsole plugs. The upper comes in an off-white color and the shoe is finalized with white laces. Available in kids’ and infants’ sizing, the style makes the perfect neutral shoe with a subtle pop of color.

As for the ZX 2K Boost shoes, adidas gave the silhouette an icy makeover with a Cloud White/Acid Mint/Screaming Pink colorway. The style is equipped with a mint midsole that is splattered with specs of white, pink and teal. Pink is found at the eyelets. The ZX 2K Boost silhouette blends comfort, style and efficiency as it is sleek and features energy-returning Boost cushioning. Adding a sustainable twist, the style is also made with Primegreen.

You can never go wrong with the adidas Superstar shoes. The silhouette, which debuted in 1969, takes inspiration from artists, athletes and creators — making it a timeless, must-have option. Help your kid take on spring and summer in style with the new Cloud White/Hazy Orange/Hi-Res Yellow colorway, which gives the classic white uppers a muted tie-dye upgrade. The style pairs well with denim and sweat shorts.

