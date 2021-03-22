adidas Celebrates the NMD’s 5-Year Anniversary With New Bold Colors

adidas’ beloved NMD series is celebrating five years.

In honor of the milestone, adidas has released a plethora of new and must-have colorways in the classic style in both men’s and women’s sizing available at adidas.com.

Short for Nomad, the adidas NMD is a modern lifestyle shoe that provides flexibility and stability atop Boost midsoles. Boost delivers energy return, making the footwear perfect for all-day wear. The shoe was first crafted to pay homage to other lifestyle favorites, including: the Micro Pacer, the Rising Star and the Boston Super.

In celebration of the new drop, we rounded up the fun new colorways the brand is offering. Keep reading below to see what look is best for you.

Solar Yellow

The neon trend is here to stay. The highlighter hue has been on everything from outerwear, to dresses, heels and sneakers this season. Jump on the train with these Solar Yellow kicks that feature a springy Boost cushioning for all-day comfort.

adidas NMD R1 in Solar Yellow CREDIT: Adidas

Pale Nude/Hyper Pop

Who doesn’t love a bold print? These adidas NMD R1 Primeknit Shoes feature a fun camouflage pattern throughout the flexible sock-like upper. In addition to making a statement, you’ll be comfortable all day in these shoes as they are equipped with an energy-returning cushioning.

NMD R1 Primeknit Shoes in Pale Nude/Hyper Pop CREDIT: Adidas

Cloud White/ Bold Pink/ Legend Ink

Make a bold statement in these fun floral kicks that were designed in collaboration with HER Studio London. These NMD R1 shoes sit against crisp uppers with a colorful floral print at the signature 3-Stripes. The print is also found at the midsole plugs.

adidas NMD R1 Shoes in Cloud White/ Bold Pink/ Legend Ink CREDIT: Adidas

Cloud White/ Silver Metallic

Also in women’s sizing are the Cloud White/ Silver Metallic kicks that offer a clean and classic feel. However, for some added pizazz, the shoes feature glitter accents.

NMD R1 Shoes in Cloud White/ Silver Metallic CREDIT: Adidas

Ash Pearl

For the ladies, adidas has unveiled a sandy Ash Pearl color on the NMD R1 silhouette. The color is a perfect neutral and will blend well with any color activewear, light wash denim or a basic white or black dress.

adidas NMD R1 Shoes in Ash Pearl CREDIT: Adidas

Core Black/ Solar Yellow/ Cloud White

For men, adidas has a subtle, yet vibrant Core Black/Solar Yellow/Cloud White colorway in the NMD R1. The shoes have soft knit black uppers and pops of neon at the signature midsole plugs.

NMD R1 Shoes in Core Black/Solar Yellow/Cloud White CREDIT: Adidas

Cloud White/Core Black/Grey One

Also for men, adidas has launched a sleek Cloud White/Core Black/Grey One NMD R1 V2 sneaker. On this shoe, one of the signature midsole plugs says “The Brand with the 3-Stripes” in Japanese and a label on the side repeats the same message across different languages.

NMD R1 V2 in Cloud White/Core Black/Grey One CREDIT: Adidas

Core Black/Cloud White/Core Black

Similar to the Grey Ones, the Core Black sneakers feature midsole plugs that say “The Brand with the 3-Stripes” in Japanese and a label on the side repeats the same message across different languages.

NMD R1 V2 in Core Black/Cloud White/Core Black CREDIT: Adidas

Core Black

You can’t go wrong with classic black kicks. These cozy NMD R1 Primeknit shoes come with all black uppers with a bold red midsole plug and a blue accent.