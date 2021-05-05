×
Adidas & Lego Put a Twist on Sneakers Inspired By Everyone’s Favorite Stackable Bricks

By Claudia Miller
Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 ‘Bricks’ collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lego

Adidas and Lego are back for another collaboration inspired by everyone’s favorite stackable toys.

The Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 “Bricks” collection pays homage to the classic colors of Lego bricks in black, red, yellow, blue, green and gray iterations. Fans can shop the collection starting May 7, available in both adult and junior sizing at adidas.com/LEGO as well as at select retailers.

The “Bricks” collaboration features mesh uppers paired with faux suede overlays. The shoe is secured with a ghillie lacing system in addition to a TPU heel counter that echoes the texture of signature Lego bricks.

Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 “Bricks” collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lego
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Also launching with the collection is a new campaign showing the process of the ZX 8000 silhouette as it is constructed piece by piece by Lego Minifigure engineers

A new Ultraboost DNA designed in partnership with Lego also recently arrived, made with eco-friendly Primeblue, which is a high-performance knitted material made from Parley ocean plastic.

The Lego x Adidas Ultraboost DNA is released on May 3 at 10 a.m. ET at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers with a $200 price tag.

Lego x Adidas Ultra Boost DNA
The Lego x Adidas Ultra Boost DNA.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The first Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 launched in September 2020 and also took inspiration from the iconic Lego bricks. The texture of the building blocks once more appeared across the heel counter with similar detailing across the midsole and the laces.

The collab became part of the Three Stripes’ ongoing A-ZX series in which the German athletic label is partnering with collaborators and brands for 26 different unique drops with each alphabetical letter representing a sneaker release. The Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 represented the letter “L.”

