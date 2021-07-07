Adidas’ Futurecraft 4D Shoe Gets a Stealthy Black Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas has given one of its popular 4D running silhouettes a stealthy new look.

After delivering the latest 4DFWD “Tokyo” last week, the German sportswear giant is releasing the Futurecraft 4D in the latest Core Black/Carbon/Core Black colorway today.

The shoe features a sock-like Primeknit upper that has precise and seamless zones, which provides comfort and a secured fit to the wearer’s feet. This style is not completely devoid of color as the side’s Three Stripes branding comes in gray. The signature design of the model is the 4D foam midsole made with light and oxygen and is manufactured in collaboration with Silicon Valley-based tech company Carbon. Rounding out the look is a Continental outsole supplying traction for both wet and dry conditions.

In addition to the latest “Core Black” colorway, the brand also reissued the Futurecraft 4D’s original black and green iteration that debuted in 2017 and select sizes are still available on Adidas’ website.

The Adidas Futurecraft 4D “Core Black” is available now at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe comes with a $220 price tag.

Adidas Futurecraft 4D ‘Core Black’

The lateral side of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D “Core Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D “Core Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D “Core Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D “Core Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas