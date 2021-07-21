Adidas Just Dropped New Colorways of the Classic Forum Basketball Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In addition to Diego Nájera’s skate-ready Forum 84 ADV style dropping this month, Adidas has new iterations of the classic basketball shoe dropping soon.

Available now via Adidas.com is the Forum Exhibit Mid and Low, which are modernized versions of the hoops shoe reimagined for lifestyle wear. The shoes are executed with a premium leather construction as a nod to how they were originally released in ’84 but reimagined with new design elements including the removable ankle strap and various textures on the midsole.

As part of the Three Stripes’ ongoing commitment to releasing more sustainable products, 20% of the materials used to create the upper of the shoes are made with a minimum of 50% recycled content.

“The shoe that shaped an entire generation of basketball culture is back. Reimagined with tomorrow in mind, the new Forum is for the open-minded — the ones changing the game and redefining style, just like the first pair did. When you’re open to what’s next, the possibilities are endless,” Adidas wrote for the shoes’ product descriptions.

The latest Adidas Forum Exhibit Mid and Low styles are available now at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers and retail for $110 and $100, respectively.

Adidas Forum Exhibit Mid

The lateral side of the Adidas Forum Exhibit Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Forum Exhibit Low

The lateral side of the Adidas Forum Exhibit Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Forum Exhibit Low