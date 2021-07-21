×
Adidas Just Dropped New Colorways of the Classic Forum Basketball Shoe

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

Adidas Forum Exhibit Mid
The lateral side of the Adidas Forum Exhibit Mid.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In addition to Diego Nájera’s skate-ready Forum 84 ADV style dropping this month, Adidas has new iterations of the classic basketball shoe dropping soon.

Available now via Adidas.com is the Forum Exhibit Mid and Low, which are modernized versions of the hoops shoe reimagined for lifestyle wear. The shoes are executed with a premium leather construction as a nod to how they were originally released in ’84 but reimagined with new design elements including the removable ankle strap and various textures on the midsole.

As part of the Three Stripes’ ongoing commitment to releasing more sustainable products, 20% of the materials used to create the upper of the shoes are made with a minimum of 50% recycled content.

“The shoe that shaped an entire generation of basketball culture is back. Reimagined with tomorrow in mind, the new Forum is for the open-minded — the ones changing the game and redefining style, just like the first pair did. When you’re open to what’s next, the possibilities are endless,” Adidas wrote for the shoes’ product descriptions.

The latest Adidas Forum Exhibit Mid and Low styles are available now at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers and retail for $110 and $100, respectively.

Adidas Forum Exhibit Mid

Adidas Forum Exhibit Mid
The lateral side of the Adidas Forum Exhibit Mid.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Forum Exhibit Mid $110
Buy it

Adidas Forum Exhibit Low

Adidas Forum Exhibit Low
The lateral side of the Adidas Forum Exhibit Low.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Forum Exhibit Low $100
Buy it

Access exclusive content

