Adidas Gives the Classic Forum Shoe a Bold New Look For Women

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas Originals continues to give its iconic Forum sneaker new looks and the latest rendition is designed specifically for women.

Available now at Adidas.com is the Adidas Forum Bold, which is a fresh take on the classic basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette including the OG-inspired white and blue makeup.

The Adidas Forum Bold is executed with a premium leather construction on the upper along with a removable ankle strap but this new version of the shoe now features the Trefoil logo on the sides instead of the traditional Three Stripes overlay panels. The model’s standout design is the thick platform outsole.

“Its slam dunk DNA is back for the streets of today and bolder than ever. All the classic elements are intact: the X-design, the removable strap and the luxurious leather upper. Now the shoes are elevated on a platform outsole that takes your style to the next level,” the Three Stripes wrote for the shoe’s product description.

In addition to the aforementioned white and blue iteration, there’s also a sail makeup along with a tonal light blue colorway. The first pair retails for $100 while the final two styles come with a $110 price tag.

In addition to the female sneaker fans, Adidas also gave NBA star Donovan Mitchell his own Forum Low colorway.

Adidas Forum Bold

The lateral side of the Adidas Forum Bold. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Forum Bold. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas