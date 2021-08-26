adidas and Lego Are Back With a New Festive Sneaker for Kids

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

adidas and Lego have teamed up on a cool new version of adidas’ Forta Run sneakers for kids.

Dubbed the adidas Forta Run x Lego Baumhaus, the sneakers feature a Lego brick-inspired print across the upper for an extra festive touch. Perfect for matching with all your little one’s outfits, the sneakers are done in beige (or cardboard, as the brand calls it), off-white and bright yellow colorways.

Naturally, they include all the beloved features of the original silhouette, including a secure velcro strap, Cloudfoam cushioning and a rubber outsole for comfort, traction and stability. Additionally, they’re eco-friendly, made with a proprietary high-performance recycled material called Primegreen.

This isn’t the first time adidas and Lego have worked together on sneakers for kids. Earlier this year, the duo released a range of vibrant takes on classic Three Stripes silhouettes including the FortaRun, ZX 360, Sport and the Superstar 360 in youth, kids and toddler sizes. And in July, they teamed up once again to launch three colorful UltraBoost DNA sneakers for both kids and adults.

These are just a few of the launches the partners have debuted over the past year, including a Lego-brick inspired ZX 8000 and buildable Superstar shoe for adults.

Both colorways of the adidas x Lego Forta Run Baumhaus shoes are set to launch Aug. 29 on adidas.com for $60. adidas Creators Club members will have early access the drop, depending on the shoppers’ tier level. (If you’re interested in becoming a member — which also includes benefits like access to exclusive rewards and events — you can sign up for free here).

Check out the new styles, below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas