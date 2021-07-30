These Cow Print-Covered Adidas Sneakers Are Perfect All Year-Round

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bold animal prints continue to be one of the most popular looks among sneaker fans and the latest styles from Adidas are no exception.

Available now at Adidas.com are several cow-print covered lifestyle sneakers for women including the Puremotion Adapt and the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 models.

The first pair dons a black-based mesh upper featuring a slip-on design with elastic bands on the midfoot covered with a black and white cow print graphic. Rounding out the look is a tonal white Cloudfoam midsole and a matching outsole.

“Take a step on the wild side. Fashion meets function in these Adidas running-inspired shoes. A cow-print design brings texture to your look,” the brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The latter style sports a stealthy black Primegreen upper that’s constructed of 50% recycled content as part of the brand’s ongoing sustainability efforts. The popular cow print design makes an appearance in the form of the side’s Three Stripes overlay panels as well as on the tongue tag. Completing the look is an all-black Cloudfoam midsole, which provides cushioning for every step you take.

The cow print-covered Adidas Puremotion Adapt and the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 women’s styles are available now at Adidas.com and at select retailers. The retail pricing ranges from $65 to $70.

Adidas Puremotion Adapt

The cow print colorway of the Adidas Puremotion Adapt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0