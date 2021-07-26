Enjoy a Stylish Start to the School Year in These Classic, Comfy adidas Pieces

Back-to-school shopping is in full swing — and we’re looking to adidas for stylish campus-ready looks.

Known for its’ bold and modern approach to athleisure, adidas has plenty of pieces that will help you show off your personal style. If you’re craving the comfort of sweats in a sleeker garment, the brand’s leggings and track pants are soft and versatile — and come in plenty of colors to choose from. adidas’ tops are equally sporty and relaxed, including tees and sweatshirts accented with the iconic trefoil logo.

On the footwear front, the label offers innovative sneakers that are ideal for wearing in and out of gym class. Some of the latest pairs come equipped with innovative foam soles and knit uppers. And of course, the brand’s lineup includes classic leather sneakers that work with any outfit year-round — even after the last bell rings for summer vacation.

To help you wade through all the options, we compiled our favorite adidas pieces to add to your back-to-school looks. Shop styles for men and women ahead.

adidas Originals NMD_R1 Shoes

These outdoor-inspired sneakers feature stretchy knit uppers and lace closures, ensuring security and comfort all day long. Their Boost midsoles are also bouncy and responsive, while rubber outsoles will help you maintain balance. Better yet, they’re even made with sustainable materials — 20% of the uppers are crafted from at least 50% recycled content.

adidas Women’s Marimekko Cropped Tee

Made in collaboration with Finnish fashion brand Marimekko, this cropped T-shirt will add a fun pop of color to any pair of shorts, jeans or trousers.

adidas Women’s Loungewear Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings

These stretchy women’s leggings are both comfortable and sleek, featuring adidas’ signature Three-Stripes logo, elastic waistband and slim fit.

adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes

This cushioned sneaker comes in a variety of colors and features sock-like knit uppers for added comfort. A supportive heel counter and rubber outsole also provide traction while walking the hallways or hitting the track. What’s more, this style contains Primeblue, meaning it’s crafted from recycled polyester.

adidas Men’s Tiro 21 Track Pants

These lightweight men’s track pants are made for easy wear. Their Aeroready material is moisture-absorbing, ensuring you won’t sweat through them on warmer days. The pants also boast ankle zips for ventilation and sharp graphic details that create a streamlined silhouette.

adidas Men’s Adicolor Essentials Trefoil Hoodie

This men’s hoodie comes in a variety of colors to work with many ensembles. A soft fleece construction and large front pocket add coziness.

adidas Stan Smith Shoes

This classic white sneaker is the ideal base for any back-to-school getup. Additionally, it features vegan and partially recycled materials in the upper and a traditional lace-up closure to keep feet locked in.

adidas Men’s Loungewear Adicolor Essentials Trefoil Tee

If you’re searching for a versatile everyday shirt that doubles as loungewear, look no further than this adidas T-shirt. The ribbed crewneck is versatile and can be easily layered with jackets and hoodies on cooler days.

adidas Women’s Hyperglam Crop Crew Sweatshirt

Complete with a relaxed fit and Three-Stripe symbol printed on both shoulders, this cropped sweatshirt is sure to add a dose of retro style to your back-to-school wardrobe. Extra comfort comes from a ribbed crewneck finish and soft fabric made from 30% recycled polyester fleece.

