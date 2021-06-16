Adidas Unveils Its New Adizero Performance Running Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas is ready to usher in its latest collection of performance running sneakers.

Today, the German sportswear giant revealed its latest Adizero lineup, which consists of the record-breaking Adizero Adios Pro 2, the Adizero Boston 10, and the Adizero Prime X all dropping this week.

Fans got a glimpse of the Adizero Adios Pro in action last year when elite Adidas running athletes were breaking world records in the shoes. During the shoe’s first year out, Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir, who broke the existing women’s only half marathon world record twice along with Kibiwott Kandie, who broke the record for the fastest time ever by taking 29 seconds off the record he previously held.

The Adizero Adios Pro 2 is constructed with a recycled Celermesh 2.0 upper that’s also ultra-lightweight and sitting below is the Lightstrike Pro midsole with carbon-infused Energyrods and a Continental outsole. Adidas is also dropping its versatile Adizero Boston 10 made for everyday runs and on the opposite side of the spectrum is the Adizero Prime X created for long-distance running.

“We’re particularly excited about the Adizero Boston 10. With outstanding athlete feedback so far, the shoe is yet another vision brought to life in our endless mission to create only the best for the athlete and continue to enable world record-breaking performances,” said James Foster, vice president of product at Adidas Running.

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 2 and Adizero Prime X are releasing at Adidas.com and at Adidas Running retailers globally on June 18, but Creator Club Members will receive early access to the shoes today. The Adidas Adizero Boston 10 is releasing at Adidas.com and at retailers today. Every purchase of one of the three new silhouettes within the Adizero collection through the Adidas app or in Adidas stores will unlock a three-month free Premium Membership in the Adidas Running app.

The Adidas Adizero Boston 10. CREDIT: Courtest of Adidas