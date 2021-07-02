Adidas Has Sights Set on the Olympics With the Next 4DFWD Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas is giving its latest running shoe a new look in celebration of the upcoming summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The German sportswear giant will launch the Adidas 4DFWD “Tokyo” tomorrow in both men’s and women’s sizing. The forthcoming makeup of the brand’s performance running model wears a simple white-based color scheme covering a majority of Primegreen upper, which is constructed with a series of high-performance recycled materials featuring 50% recycled content. Adding a touch of contrast is the black Three Stripes branding on the sides, gold tongue tags, and red hits on the ankle collar. The standout design of the model is the lattice midsole, which was created in collaboration with Carbon and through years of data collected from athletes.

“4D technology provides us with the opportunity to design in a way that conventional foam midsoles do not allow. We took inspiration from the first generation 4D lattice midsole and set ourselves the challenge to take it to the next level, coding millions of potential lattice structures to see if we could specifically design to counter negative mechanical forces experienced during running,” Adidas Running VP of design Sam Handy said during the shoe’s unveiling in May. “Working closely with Carbon, our product teams, and testers we identified one perfect lattice midsole that is designed to compress forwards under loading and counter mechanical forces whilst delivering a unique gliding sensation for our runners.”

The Adidas 4DFWD “Tokyo” will be released in both men’s and women’s sizing tomorrow at Adidas.com and at select retailers. The shoe comes with a $200 price tag.

In addition to the aforementioned release, Adidas also released a new Ultraboost 4.0 DNA “Medal” collection with three styles inspired by the Olympic medals.

Adidas 4DFWD ‘Tokyo’