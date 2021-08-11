adidas’ Revolutionary 4DFWD Shoes Are Dropping in Bold New Colorways

adidas’ 4DFWD sneakers are one of the brand’s most innovative styles on the market. And tomorrow, the shoe is launching in six new colorways to add a springy, bold touch to your wardrobe.

Offered in versions for men and women, the new colorways have a neutral base with hits of neon green and pink. For the guys, there’s an all-black style accented by adidas’ signature “signal green” hue, an inverse design with a green upper and black midsole and a classic black and white version.

Additionally, there’s a women’s-only style in white with pops of bright pink.

As part of the debut, adidas is also launching its 4DFWD Pulse sneakers — a follow-up to the original 4DFWD model — in two new colorways: a black and “signal green” pair for men and a white, pink and gray version for women.

The sneakers’ 3D-printed, or so-called 4DFWD, midsole is designed to propel you forward with every stride. Made of 39% bio-based material, the lattice structure is identified from one of five million possible lattice structures, complete with a bowtie-shaped Fwd Cell that has been coded to compress forward upon vertical impact. It also features positioned zones of support and absorption for the best fit and feel.

Meanwhile, instead of a full-length 4D midsole, the updated Pulse sneakers include latticed 4D cushioning that’s slanted from the heel to midfoot for ultimate speed and energy return.

Both versions boast a supportive heel cradle and Primegreen upper made of 50% recycled materials, making them good for the earth and for your run.

The new colorways will launch on Aug. 12 at 3 am ET. The 4DFWD models will retail for $200, while the 4DFWD Pulse versions will retail for $160.

These follow the launch of an Olympics-themed colorway of the 4DFWD shoe, which is mostly white with hits of black, red and gold. The shoes are a subtle nod to the Games and its host country, Japan.