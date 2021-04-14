adidas’ 4D Fusio Drops in ‘Screaming Orange’ & More Bold New Colorways

adidas has given the 4D Fusio a bold update.

This month, the sportswear label unveiled four new colorways of the style on adidas.com, giving the shoe a vibrant new look.

Each style comes with a $200 price tag and is available in men’s and women’s sizing.

adidas has dubbed the 4D Fusio a “futuristic shoe for the modern sneaker-head.” The running-inspired sneakers offer a 4D-printed lattice midsole crafted with light, oxygen and liquid resin for controlled energy return. The style also includes Primeknit uppers featuring a crisscross lacing system for a secure, foot-hugging fit.

Introducing the Core Black / Grey Six / Core Black style, this colorway offers black Primeknit uppers with a coral hue poking through. The crisscross laces are also black with orange accents. At the 4D midsole, you’ll find a bright pink and orange gradient.

adidas 4D Fusio shoes in Core Black / Grey Six / Core Black CREDIT: adidas

adidas also offers the shoe in Cloud White / Ultra Purple / Core Black. This colorway gives the upper a fresh white cover that fades into black. At the midsole, there is an ombre effect with the colors purple, pink and a dim lime green.

adidas 4D Fusio shoes in Cloud White / Ultra Purple / Core Black CREDIT: adidas

Perhaps the most bold of all is the Screaming Orange / Core Black / Solar Red option, boasting a fiery orange hue with touches of red on the upper. The midsole is finalized with a soft sage green.

adidas 4D Fusio shoes in Screaming Orange / Core Black / Solar Red CREDIT: adidas

If you’re not into the vibrant looks, don’t fret, as adidas has also released a Grey One / Grey Six / Solar Yellow version. This shoe offers a soft gray upper with subtle neon details at the laces and midsole.