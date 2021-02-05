Ugg’s New Fluff Yeah Slide Is Getting Us Excited for Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ugg is getting shoppers ready for spring with a new Fluff Yeah slide that’s decked out in florals.

The brand’s latest rendition, The Poppy, is inspired by California poppy fields and available in three neon colors: Strawberry Sorbet (a coral pink), Pollen (a light but vibrant yellow ) and California Poppy (a cheery orange hue). The slingback slipper features Ugg’s signature cozy shearling lining throughout the shoe and is set atop a lightweight platform.

You can shop the slipper in both women’s and children’s sizes on Ugg’s website as well as Zappos.com and Eastbay. Prices for the slipper range from $70 to $110.

For kids, the Fluff Yeah Poppy slide is offered in select but similar colorways, making the perfect opportunity to have a “mommy and me” matching moment. Sizes range from toddler to grade school sizing for girls.

The toddler version of the Fluff Yeah Poppy slide sits on a flat footbed, allowing the cute statement shoe to be childproof for your little one. The girl’s version of the slide is set atop a slightly elevated platform, allowing tiny fashionistas to proceed in style.

The Fluff Yeah slide has become a closet staple thanks to its cozy construction and standout silhouette that can easily elevate off-duty looks. Even stars love the style. Several celebs such as “Modern Family” actress Ariel Winter, TikTok star Addison Rae and former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne have been spotted wearing the slipper on multiple occasions.

Addison Rae rocks a red pair of fluffy UGG slippers to Pilates In Los Angeles on Jan. 21, 2021.

As slippers continue to dominate the market, there’s no doubt that the Ugg Fluff Yeah slide is here to stay. While we prepare for the next season ahead, The Fluff Yeah Poppy slide from Ugg gives us the perfect solution for staying casual yet stylish as temperatures begin to rise.