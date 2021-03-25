TikTok Is Obsessed With This Unexpected Hack for Cleaning Sneakers

Sick of struggling to clean dirty shoes? Well, this TikTok hack is about to make cleaning even your dirtiest pairs a breeze. Say goodbye to fussing with household products like bleach or baking soda and vinegar, which one TikTok user revealed turned her sneakers green.

Enter: Universal Stone. Available on Amazon for $55, the all-purpose cleaning and polishing stone is non-toxic, fully biodegradable, environment-friendly and phosphate- and acid-free. The cleaner comes in a container as a dry, compressed powder and offers an indefinite shelf life. It contains cleaning agents made from all-natural basic ingredients including soap flakes, green soap, vegetable oils, glycerine, polishing clay earth and natural lemon oils.

Even with its relatively high price point, the product is getting rave reviews from TikTok users. One such user Chandler Borchardt, who began her video by saying, “TikTok made me by something, yet again,” displayed how well the cleaner works by using it on a pair of Adidas knit sneakers and pair of Nikes featuring an upper of a different material.

According to instructions, to get started, you should wipe a damp sponge across the stone a few times to pick up a decent amount of cleanser and then squeeze the sponge to make the cleanser foamy. Once you’ve done that, you’re ready to take the foamy sponge to a pair of muddied-up kicks.

Other TikTokers have given tutorials with the cleanser, too. One person cleaning some Converse and Nike sneakers even called it their new favorite cleaning product. You can also use a wet toothbrush with the product instead of a sponge if you prefer.

Eager to try it for yourself? Shop Universal Stone for cleaning your dirtiest kicks, below.