Under Armour’s New Pride Collection Celebrates Equality for All Athletes

Under Armour’s latest Pride collection is designed to celebrate athletes from all walks of life.

Adorned with rainbow-colored accents and special phrases like “Love all Athletes” and “United We Win Divided We Fall,” each look has been designed in collaboration with Under Armour teammates who identify as LGBTQA+.

“No matter who you love or what your pronouns are, how you look, where you’re from, or what sport you play — we stand behind all athletes, no exceptions,” reads a message on Underarmour.com’s Pride landing page.

The collection includes t-shirts, tank tops, a sports bra, trucker hat and two colorful takes on the brand’s sneaker silhouettes: the men’s HOVR Sonic 4 and unisex UA Forge RC. Pieces are available in men and women’s sizing, as well as unisex sizing for select styles.

According to the brand’s website, this year’s Pride collection will benefit the Pride Center of Maryland and its new Health and Wellness center, dedicated to serving and being a safe space for Maryland’s sexual and gender minorities. (Under Armour is currently headquartered in Baltimore).

Those who worked on this year’s collection are part of Under Armour’s Unified Culture Club, created by the organization in 2016 as a forum for its LGBTQA+ employees to share their stories.

“Under Armour created a space for teammates to come together, consider how they could positively influence the culture and drive real change,” said Melisa Miller, VP of Human Resources, in a statement on Underarmour.com. “Our Culture Clubs have given many groups a voice, including our LGBTQ teammates.”

Under Armour’s Pride 2021 collection is currently available to shop in stores and online, with prices ranging from $25 to $130.

Discover all the colorful pieces below.

UA Pride Courage Short Sleeve

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Women’s UA Pride Tank

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Women’s Armour Mid Crossback Pride Sports Bra

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Unisex UA Pride Trucker Hat

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Men’s UA HOVR Sonic 4 Pride Running Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Unisex UA Forge RC Pride

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

UA Pride Graphic Short Sleeve

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

UA Pride Tank