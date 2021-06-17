Toms’ Iconic Alpargata Silhouette Just Got a Bold, New Upgrade

For the first time, Toms has created a modern take on its iconic best-seller, the Alpargata.

Called the Mallow, the slip-on shoe adopts the Alpargata‘s signature canvas upper and sets it atop a new supersized platform sole. Made from lightweight rubber and EVA with a special grip pattern underfoot, the outsole is designed to make the classic silhouette more comfortable, durable and stylish than ever before.

To further enhance comfort and add a sustainable touch, the shoe also includes Cushy OrthoLite Eco LT HybridTM insoles composed of earth-friendly materials.

The silhouette is offered in a range classic to bold summer-ready hues, as well as trendy animal prints like leopard and tiger-inspired finishes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

This new style comes just months after Toms announced a complete creative overhaul of its brand, announcing it will “pay homage to those charging forward and creating meaningful change in the world,” according to a press release. As part of the rebranding, the company also relaunched its website, replaced its “One for One” giving strategy with a bold new donation commitment to local community-focused organizations and added new marketing with a diverse collection of brand ambassadors. In efforts to reach a younger audience, the company most recently tapped Gen Z tastemakers and activists to serve as the faces of its latest campaign.

The Mallow is available now online and in Toms stores, and retails from $60 to $65.