Teva Launches Its Archival Revival Collection With ’90s-Inspired Hiking Shoes

Teva is going back to the ’90s with its latest shoe.

Today, the iconic sandal brand dropped the first pair in its new Archival Revival footwear collection: the Revive ’94 Mid. Inspired by a Teva sandal hiker from 1994, the unisex Mid features a chunky silhouette in an all-black and black and tan colorway.

CREDIT: Steve Hoskins

Like the original model, the revamped Mid is built to keep you stable while trekking through slot canyons — equipped with modern Rugged Spider rubber outsoles for all-weather traction. The pair’s uppers are crafted from Amphibious Waterproof leather and covered in Tevas’ signature TevaRAPID RESIST protective coating, which keeps your feet protected and dry in wet environments. And in case you do get caught in a downpour, the shoe also features durable TPU toe bumpers with drainage ports to prevent the shoes from getting waterlogged.

In addition to guarding feet from the elements, the Revive ’94 Mid is made for all-day comfort. It features a ladder lock to help you achieve the perfect fit and nylon shanks for extra stability and support on uneven terrain. What’s more, the pair boasts mesh vamps for ventilation, molded EVA midsoles and MAX-COMF memory foam insoles for a soft feel underfoot.

CREDIT: Steve Hoskins

Keeping in line with Teva’s commitment to sustainability, the Mids are also eco-friendly — featuring a recycled polyester knit lining and leather components sourced from sustainable tanneries. The shoe’s webbing is also crafted from recycled plastic with Unifi’s Reprove polyester yarn, with a 50% recycled neoprene-like collar that makes the shoes easy to slide on and off.

Shop the ’94 Mids now for $160 on Teva.com.