Irina Shayk and Tamara Mellon Team Up on a Collection of Chic, Comfort-Driven Shoes

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk has teamed up luxury shoe designer Tamara Mellon to design a capsule collection of footwear, which will be dropping throughout the month of June.

Shayk and Mellon created three shoe styles — two sandals and a boot — with comfort and wearability in mind. The Sand Dune, retailing for $595, is a black edgy flatform sandal with adjustable buckles. Sun Valley, retailing for $695, is a heeled sandal offered in both mustard and terracotta with a lug sole platform. Escape, retailing for $895, is a slouchy boot done in soft beige leather. It also features the signature lug sole seen throughout the rest of the collection.

The Sand Dune sandals arrive online and in Tamara Mellon stores on June 1, with two colorways of the Sun Valley heels landing on June 15 and the Escape boots finishing off the drop on June 27.

Sand Dune sandal CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

Sun Valley heel in terracotta

Escape boot CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

“Irina embodies strength, beauty, humor and has a great sense of style,” Mellon said in a press release. “We worked together to capture her energy and her effortless style in this collection. Each style was thoughtfully designed to be sexy, edgy and comfortable enough for women to keep going forward in life.”

Shayk shared she is equally thrilled about the collection.

“I love the Tamara Mellon brand and Tamara’s vision,” Shayk said. “Being female-founded, and with 81% female employees, it truly supports the power of women. I’m happy to be a part of the mission and to collaborate with her.”

The collection is available to shop only on TamaraMellon.com and in Tamara Mellon stores in New York and Los Angeles.