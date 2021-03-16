Sanuk and the Grateful Dead Collaborated on a Sustainable Collection Made With Algea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Attention, Deadheads. Just in time for warmer weather, Sanuk has launched a new capsule collection inspired by the Grateful Dead.

This launch marks the California-based brand’s fourth collaboration with the iconic rock band and is sustainably made. It features the brand’s new Soft Top midsoles comprised of 20% proprietary Bloom Foam, which uses repurposed algae. The collection consists of four groovy iterations of the brand’s most popular silhouettes for men and women, including flip flops and Sanuk’s signature Sidewalk Surfers.

Each psychedelic style features a tie-dye upper paying homage to the famous band tees worn by Deadheads throughout history. The band’s original 13-point lightning bolt logo is also stamped on the insole.

Pairs in the collection range from $50 to $65.

Ready to get your hands on them? Shop the coveted silhouettes below.

Sanuk Donna St x Grateful Dead

This pair of women’s Sidewalk Surfers features a cotton blend tie-dye print upper with a hemp lining and a responsibly-sourced leather-lined footbed with an antimicrobial treatment to keep them fresh. They’re also equipped with molded, high-rebound Soft Top Foam midsoles made with 20% Bloom Foam and faux crepe rubber outsoles with 100% jute outsole cloth.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanuk

Sanuk Vagabond St x Grateful Dead

The men’s version has all the same aforementioned features, except for a different tie-dye print upper and a collapsible heel design that allows for more versatile wear. Who doesn’t love an easy slip-on? Especially for beach days. Both pairs are also embroidered with the 13-point lightning bolt on the heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanuk

Sanuk Yoga Sling Women’s Sandal

Meanwhile, these women’s Yoga Sling thong sandals also sit on a leather footbed atop bouncy Soft Top Foam midsoles and faux crepe rubber outsoles. They feature a comfortable two-way stretch cotton blend upper with a colorful tie-dye print and a soft microfiber toe post wrap.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanuk

Sanuk Sandbar St x Grateful Dead Men’s Flip Flop”

A simple style for men, these Sanuk x Grateful Dead flip-flops have a gray tie-dye print upper with frayed edges, plus all the same details as the previous looks.