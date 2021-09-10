The 16 Most Comfortable Shoes for Men You’ll Want to Live in

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Like many aspects of health and wellness, investing in foot care now will allow you to reap the benefits of living pain-free far into the future. Your best strategy is investing in the most comfortable shoes.

“The bottom line is you want to have a good, supportive but comfortable fit,” says Dr. Glenn Davison, owner of Advanced Podiatry in New York City and New Jersey and a Fellow in the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. “This means you should feel the arch of the shoe underneath your sole.”

Davison says that performance sneakers and styles designed for anatomical support are typically best for preventing foot problems that can lead to the need for custom orthotics.

“Very simply, there is so much research and development in sneakers nowadays, figuring out where the pressure points are and the flexibility or rigidity required for different sports,” he explains. “So, your average quality name brand sneaker is going to offer a good, supportive fit.”

How to Find the Most Comfortable Shoes for Men

And with so many sneaker styles available today, there’s a comfortable shoe option for every occasion — from work to errand runs and even formal events. After all, a tux or suit with a cool pair of Nikes boasts its own kind of style swagger.

Davison emphasizes picking the right shoe or sneaker for your needs, depending on how you will be moving. The most comfortable sneakers for standing all day will be different than the most comfortable sneaker for tennis, for instance.

“You stress and strain and use different muscles in different activities,” Davison says.

Pain is the signal letting you know that you’re not in the right sneaker or shoe. For pain stemming from flat feet or high arches, Davison recommends looking for styles with sufficient arch support. Regardless of which way you lean, the goal is to adjust your foot position to achieve a neutral ankle position, which will alleviate pain.

This will “create equilibrium in the foot and ankle and control pronation,” he explains.

Flat feet and high arches can lead to the same problem. “If your foot is flat, it needs lift and support from a structurally supportive sneaker,” he says. “Wearing flip-flops or flat shoes will make you more prone to stresses and pains. Someone with a higher arch, on the other hand, will also be more comfortable with arch support that achieves neutral position of the ankle.”

The most comfortable shoes for men can also help relieve pain associated with plantar fasciitis, a common inflammation of the muscle that runs along bottom of the foot and occurs when the area endures more impact than it can handle.

Comfortable sneakers will help properly distribute weight across the entire foot to reduce or prevent soreness.

Podiatrists like Davison often recommend comfortable shoe styles from brands like Asics, Saucony, Brooks and Nike, who perform rigorous testing before sending many of their pairs to market. And as further proof of their performance, they’re often backed by glowing customer reviews.

Ahead, 16 pairs of the most comfortable shoes for men to suit any need or lifestyle.

Adidas Swift Run Sneaker

Most Comfortable Casual Shoes for Men

The Adidas Swift Run sneaker is sporty but intended to be worn in your daily life, from work to the weekend. It’s lightweight, courtesy of a sock-like knit upper, yet sturdy thanks to an OrthoLite insole. A slip-on style, it can easily be thrown on at a second’s notice.

Under Armour Charged Assert

Most Comfortable Men’s Shoes for Standing All Day

Sneakers take all the glory when it comes to men’s shoes that provide comfort for long periods of time. Their technical structures evenly distribute weight, while the softness of their materials leads to less rubbing and irritation, unlike a boot, for instance. Under Armour’s Charged Assert running shoe is Amazon’s number one best-seller in men’s road running shoes. The compression molded foam shapes to your foot so you can experience lasting comfort, even when standing for hours.

Nike Free Run 5.0 Running Shoe

Most Comfortable Men’s Nike Shoes

These comfortable Nike shoes for men have a flexible sole for ultimate mobility, whether you plan to take them on a run or just wear them around town. They have a cushioned insole to keep you comfortable all day. With slight throwback references to ’80s style, these are must-have for every sneakerhead, though they’re way too comfortable to keep on the shelf.

Vionic Stanley

Most Comfortable Men’s Slides

When a sandal is your shoe of choice — whether you’re hanging poolside or need an easy shoe to slip on when running to the mailbox — a pair of slides is convenient to have around. Most slides, however, lack in support and stability, meaning wearing them can lead to joint and muscle strain as your body compensates. These Vionic Stanley slides fix that issue with arch support, and help you achieve a custom fit via an adjustable front strap.

Asics Noosa Tri 13

Most Comfortable Running Shoes for Men

There’s no better endorsement for a running shoe than near-perfect customer reviews. That’s exactly what Asics’ Noosa Tri 13 has to offer, with men loving the shoe’s cushioned, flexible feel. It provides extra shock absorption in the rear foot, which makes for superior comfort as your foot strikes the ground and transitions to mid-step.

On The Roger Centre Court Tennis Sneaker

Most Comfortable Tennis Shoes for Men

Reviewers note that the On The Roger Centre Court tennis sneaker is stylish enough to wear anywhere, though it’s intended for you to serve up your best tennis match. Crafted in collaboration with the Roger Federer, arguably tennis’ most famed champion, the style is built to enhance agility and allow for explosive movements on the court. The cushioning promotes equal weight distribution throughout the entire foot.

Vans Sport

Most Comfortable Men’s Walking Shoes for Travel

It’s not always easy to find a super comfortable men’s sneaker that doesn’t scream, “I’m training for a marathon.” That’s where these Vans Sports sneakers come in. They have the laidback swagger and retro vibe of the skate shoes you may have worn in high school and are super comfortable to boot. Their footbed has added support, but the shoe’s overall profile is sleek — making it the only pair of sneakers you’ll need for your next weekend trip.

Fila Memory Workshift Work Shoe

Most Comfortable Slip-Resistant Shoes for Men

Fila’s Memory Workshift is so popular, it has thousands of reviews on Amazon and is the retailer’s number one best-selling work shoe. Reviewers love the shoe’s excellent outsole traction made of solid, non-slip rubber. Its memory foam sock liner offers comfort. Finished in hardy but giving leather, it also features subtle perforations throughout for ventilation.

Skechers Arch Fit Charge Back

Most Comfortable Men’s Walking Shoes for Work

Whether your arch is low or high, arch support is the most important factor in alleviating any related long-term pain. According to reviews, the built-in support in the Skechers’ Arch Fit Charge Back sneakers helps wearers stand for hours without discomfort. These shoes are ideal for your daily commute or running errands around the neighborhood.

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker

Most Stylish

Cole Haan’s GrandPro Rally sneaker is best described as a loafer-sneaker hybrid. The perforated leather outer gives you style cred and would look great with jeans and a flannel or t-shirt and leather jacket. Unlike many traditional loafers, however, these prioritize comfort and feature an OrthoLite footbed for support.

Puma Axelion Sneaker

Most Comfortable Men’s Shoes for Flat Feet

The antidote to pain stemming from having a low arch, or “flat feet,” is good arch support to put your ankle into a neutral position. Puma’s Axelion sneaker is designed to do just that. Its arched sole helps optimize foot alignment, while its cushioned footbed softens the impact of every step.

L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasin Slipper

Most Comfortable Men’s Slipper

Slippers are soft and fuzzy, so they must all be comfortable, right? Wrong. Considering the importance of arch support and foot and ankle stability, some slippers are best avoided. For comfortably lazing around the house, try these highly-rated L.L. Bean slippers. They’re cozy, as slippers should be, thanks to a shearling lining, but also supportive and grippy.

On Cloud Running Shoe

Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Men

Life is too short to be uncomfortable. That’s why the On Cloud running shoe is designed not just for running but also to fit your entire lifestyle. The style’s molded heel provides stability while its memory foam insole offers support and comfort. The slip-on style is perhaps most well-known for its superior outer cushioning.

Saucony Stretch & Go Glide Slip-On Running Shoe

We rely on our sneakers to do a lot for us these days: support our feet during strenuous exercise, not be too flashy for the office or events and be stylistically casual enough to get us through our weekends. One shoe that can really do it all is Saucony’s Stretch & Go running shoe. Made with anatomical support in mind, these cushion your feet while providing structure and support for your heel and arch. The memory foam sock liner also offers as much room for your toes as you need.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

For comfortable shoes to wear for a variety of occasions — with a suit for that work meeting or jeans to weekend brunch — the most tried-and-true sneaker to have in your arsenal is a classic Nike style. The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 offers a streamlined look and comes in a bunch of colorways (try black for that aforementioned work presentation), while still providing plenty of underfoot cushion.

Skechers Arch Fit Banlin

Most Comfortable Men’s Shoes for Arch Support

With hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, these Skechers Arch Fit Banlin sneakers are some of the most comfortable men’s shoes around. Their versatile look means you can get away with wearing these sneakers at semi-formal events, though they are casual enough to sport every day. And, they feature podiatrist-certified arch support.