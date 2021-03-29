Macy’s Debuts Limited-Edition Collaborations With Top Black Creatives — How to Shop the Pieces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

On the heels of Black History Month, Macy’s has debuted “Icons of Style,” a series of limited-edition collaborations with five leading black creatives.

Names include Zerina Akers, who dresses top A-listers like Beyonce; Allen Onyia, co-founder of men’s social media fashion platform UpscaleHype; Ouigi Theodore, founder of menswear brand and boutique The Brooklyn Circus; Misa Hylton, stylist to Lil’ Kim and Mary. J Blige; and luxury shoe designer Aminah Abdul Jillil.

Made in partnership with Macy’s in-house labels INC, Bar III and Sun + Stone, the collaborations include spring-ready pieces inspired by each designer’s style and background. For instance, Hylton’s vibrant collection for women includes kimonos as a tribute to her Black and Japanese heritage, while Abdul Jillil’s line showcases statement-making heels that pay homage to her performing arts background (she used to be a professional dancer for Britney Spears). Theodore’s collection of men’s apparel also hits close to home through symbolic uses of personally significant dates, hand-drawn artwork and vintage military references.

Meanwhile, both Akers and Onyia were led by their love for modern, versatile looks, offering shoulder knit dresses for her and a tie-dye splattered jacket for him as part of their lines with Macy’s.

Pieces across all collections range from $35 to $160.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Black excellence and amplify the voices and exceptional talent of five Black creatives,” said Durand Guion, vice president of Macy’s Fashion Office, in a press release. “We’re using this moment to tell their stories and provide our fashion-devoted customers with exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces to help them express their personal style.”

Alongside Macy’s efforts to increase diversity and inclusion within its company, the retailer’s “Icon of Style” series is part of a spate of initiatives it has enacted to boost Black-owned businesses, creators and talent. At select brick and mortar locations, the retailer has installed window displays housing artworks by modern-day Fauve pop artist Michael Anthony Pegues and abstract-expressionist Rey Rosa. And as part of its commitment to the 15 Percent Pledge — a nonprofit that holds retailers accountable to dedicating 15% of shelf space to Black-owned labels — Macy’s is launching 11 new Black-owned beauty brands and welcoming 16 Black-owned labels to its Story at Macy’s pop-up shop.

This spring, Macy’s will also celebrate its 10th year of The Workshop at Macy’s — a program designed to educate and support minority-and women-owned businesses.

Last month, Macy’s hosted a charitable campaign to benefit Black Girls CODE and the United Negro College Fund. Additionally, the retailer shared that it donated more than $2.5 million in 2020 to Black community organizations — such as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and The National Urban League, among others.

“Icons of Style” will feature three seasonal lines, with later capsules launching in May and September. To support these creators, shop a few standout pieces from their Macy’s collections below and head to Macys.com to see the rest of their chic offerings.

Zerina Akers for Bar III Maxi Dress, Created for Macy’s

Equal parts comfy and stylish, Zerina Akers for Bar III’s Sweatshirt Maxi Dress includes sweatshirt-inspired sleeve accents that wrap around the waist and a flattering thigh-high slit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Aminah Abdul Jillil for INC Zitlaly Heart Sandals, Created for Macy’s

Complete with a sculptural, heart-shaped heel, Aminah Abdul Jillil for INC’s Zitlaly Sandals are true crowd-stoppers.