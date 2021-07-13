Here’s How to Get Kate Middleton’s Affordable Aldo Heels She Wore at the Wimbledon Finals

Kate Middleton’s outfits from this year’s Wimbledon served up classic style with a surprisingly affordable twist.

For the men’s championship final on Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a soft pink dress as she watched Novak Djokovic take the win over Matteo Berrettini. The short-sleeve design featured a button-up top with a belt-cinched waist and a midi-length fit, tapping Beulah London for the number.

When it came down to footwear, the royal style star looped in a surprisingly affordable finish to the ensemble with her choice of nude heels. The pointed-toe suede pumps come from none other than Aldo, offering a wallet-friendly price tag under $100.

Kate Middleton attends the men’s final at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, UK on July 11, 2021. CREDIT: AP

Kate Middleton wears Aldo heels at the Wimbledon Men’s Final on July 11. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Titled the Nicholes silhouette, the suede pumps highlighted a d’Orsay cut for a foot-flattering appeal as well as a sturdy block heel. The design is secured with a buckled ankle strap and measures close to 4 inches in height. Middleton’s pick of Aldo heels is only available at select locations and are quite hard to find online.

Luckily, for fans of the Duchess’ shoes, Aldo offers an almost paralleled design for just $85 on its website now. The Susan style clocks in at 4.25 inches in height and provides the same timeless appeal as Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon attire; the silhouette also comes in two additional shades: black and navy.

Aldo Susan heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

In her own royal style rotation of stylish heels, Kate Middleton herself tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.