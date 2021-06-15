Irina Shayk Models the High Heeled Lug Sole Sandal from Her Tamara Mellon Collab & It’s Made for All-Day Wear

Irina Shayk and Tamara Mellon have designed a high heel sandal actually made for walking.

Today, the second piece from the supermodel and luxury footwear designer’s collaborative capsule collection has arrived, and it promises to provide comfort and traction.

Called the Sun Valley, the high heeled sandal features a trendy lug-sole, which encourages “uninterrupted traction,” Shayk and Mellon expressed in a press release. The Sun Valley is available in two warm shades: Mustard and Terracotta, a coffee-like hue. The style retails for $695 at TamaraMellon.com.

Irina Shayk models the Sun Valley from her collaboration with Tamara Mellon. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

In campaign images, Shayk is seen modeling the footwear, wearing a beige button up leotard — allowing the heels to be the statement.

Shayk and Mellon announced the collab earlier this month, with the first shoe: The Sand Dune – an edgy platform sandal — arriving on June 1. The Sand Dune comes with a $595 price tag. The last drop, the Escape, retailing for $895, will arrive on June 27. The Escape is a slouchy boot done in soft beige leather. It also features the signature lug sole seen throughout the rest of the collection.

Shayk was spotted out and about in New York City last week, wearing the Escape silhouette with a coordinating leather mini dress.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

Of working together, Mellon shared: “Irina embodies strength, beauty, humor and has a great sense of style. We worked together to capture her energy and her effortless style in this collection. Each style was thoughtfully designed to be sexy, edgy and comfortable enough for women to keep going forward in life.”

Shayk echoed similar sentiments, expressing: “I love the Tamara Mellon brand and Tamara’s vision. Being female-founded, and with 81% female employees, it truly supports the power of women. I’m happy to be a part of the mission and to collaborate with her.”