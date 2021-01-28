5 Ways to Style Dr. Martens Shoes With Jeans

Dr. Martens boots are iconic. The brand’s 1460 silhouette, which is named after its inception date in 1960, was first adopted as a functional workwear boot. By the end of the decade, however, the leather lace-up style became a staple of British working-class style, made popular by rockstar Pete Townsend of The Who. In the ’70s, Dr. Martens boots took over British culture, especially among the punk crowd. And after hitting U.S. stores, the boots became an essential part of the ’90s grunge scene (Dr. Martens boots and leather jackets proved to be its go-to uniform).

In addition to its original 8-eye boots, Dr. Martens now carries a range of styles, including loafers and sandals. And the looks are practically everywhere. You’ll spot them on the feet of Instagram influencers, as well as the world’s top supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk.

Inspired by outfit stylings on the Dr. Martens website, we broke down five ways to wear the brand’s shoes with jeans. After all, few pairings are more classic and versatile. Whether you’re simply running errands, grabbing lunch with friends or hitting a casual party, the easy, timeless look is a no-fail option.

Keep reading for our tips and shop some of the brand’s top styles ahead.

1. Cuffed Jeans + Dr. Martens Platform Boots

Edgy platforms are a great match for cropped jeans, especially when the denim is cuffed at the hem for a full-on retro-inspired look. We recommend trying the Jadon Smooth Leather Platform or Rometty Platform Chelsea Boots, which both boast an aggressive platform sole.

Dr. Martens Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Boots

These lace-up boots feature a matte leather upper and durable air-cushioned sole with a bold 1.75-inch platform. Another plus? An included ankle zipper allows for easy on and off access.

Dr. Martens Rometty Women’s Leather Platform Chelsea Boots

Also constructed on comfy air-cushioned soles, this feminine-yet-rugged Chelsea boot features a hefty 1.5-inch platform and a chunky 2-inch heel.

2. Dark Wash Jeans + Dr. Martens Oxfords or Loafers

Dr. Martens oxford and loafer styles will add a nice touch to some dark wash jeans for a more polished look. The brand’s glossy Vegan 1461 Oxfords and tassel-embellished Adrian Smooth Leather loafers are both great options to add to your arsenal.

Dr. Martens Vegan 1461 Oxford Shoes

Designed with a faux-leather upper, these black, air-cushioned oxford shoes restore and rejuvenate with no polish or shine.

Dr. Martens Adrian Smooth Leather Tassel Loafers

The refined Adrian Smooth Leather Tassel loafer, which first launched in 1980, is also secured with a Goodyear welt and built on air-cushioned soles.

3. Skinny Jeans + Dr. Martens Chelsea Boots

When it comes to wearing skinny jeans, try pairing them with a pair of Dr. Martens Chelsea boots for a classic look. Depending on your preference, you can either tuck them into your jeans or cuff them. Add some fun socks, too, if that’s your style.

Dr. Martens 2976 Platform Chelsea Boots

These smooth leather boots feature the brand’s trademark yellow stitching, air-cushioned soles, and a hefty platform for a boost of height.

Dr. Martens 2976 Leonore Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boots

For wintertime, pick up these rugged boots with the same satiny leather finish, plus a cozy interior and tough commando Ben sole.

4. Ripped Jeans + Dr. Martens Boots

Try pairing some ripped jeans with any of the brand’s boots that suit your style for an edgier look.

Dr. Martens Jadon Pisa Lace-Up Platform Boot

Further spice up your look with this remix of the Dr. Martens timeless Original Docs boot. Set on a 1.5-inch sole, they’re crafted with a softer Pisa premium leather.

Dr. Martens Leona Women’s Orleans Leather Heeled Boot

Coming in a warm shade of chestnut brown with a buttery-soft leather finish, this is a great year-round style. The chunky booties are designed on an Airwair sole with a 1.5-inch platform and 2-inch heel height.

5. Color-Blocked Look With Dr. Martens Boots

If you’re looking to turn heads, you can’t go wrong with a bold color-blocked look complete with your favorite Dr. Martens.

Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace-Up Boots

A pair of stark white boots will further make your outfit stand out.

Dr. Martens 1460 WinterGrip Fleece Leather Boots

In addition to featuring a faux-fleece collar, this hardwearing 1460 style includes the brand’s grooved WinterGrip for exceptional traction on ice and snow.